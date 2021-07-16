Home Entertainment Space Jam New Legacy Cast Take Which Looney Tune Are You Quiz

Space Jam New Legacy Cast Take Which Looney Tune Are You Quiz

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
23

Now that Space Jam: A New Legacy has dribbled its way into theaters, we got the cast together to take a quiz and find out which Tune Squad character they’re most similar to.

So, is Don Cheadle more of a Tweety Bird or a Daffy Duck? And which Looney Tune is Gabriel Iglesias most similar to? Watch the video below to find out:

View this video on YouTube


BuzzFeed Celeb

Now it’s your turn! Take our “Which Tune Squad Character Are You?” quiz below and compare your results with the cast’s!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©