Shailene Woodley Explains Secret Aaron Rodgers Engagement

“The reaction to it was really a lot.”


Christopher Polk / Getty Images, Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images


The news came as a huge surprise to many, as the couple met and moved in together during the pandemic — all incredibly on the DL.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They met through mutual musician friends, so take from that what you will. 

Well, speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Shailene explained why the couple chose to keep their engagement out of the public eye for a few months.


Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” Shailene explained.


Quinn Harris / Getty Images

Aaron said that he got engaged in 2020 at a football event (but didn’t say to who!) and Shailene confirmed the news onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble,’” she continued.


Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images

However, Shailene said that dating during the pandemic was good for their relationship. “You could travel, but you had masks on,” she continued. “There was a sense of anonymity that otherwise I don’t think we would have had. We were really able to get to know one another the way we wanted to get to know one another and not have any noise or chaos around us.”


Allen Berezovsky / FilmMagic / Getty Images

My love life has been an unmitigated disaster during the pandemic, but, then again, I am not a celebrity™. 

Well, I look forward to a wedding announcement!

