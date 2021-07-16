Senator asks airlines about worker shortages after billions in U.S. bailouts By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
27

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the IRS budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chair of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee asked the chief executives of six airlines including American Airlines (NASDAQ:), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:) about worker shortages despite receiving billions in government bailouts.

Congress approved three separate rounds of taxpayer funding totaling $54 billion to pay much of U.S. airlines’ payroll costs through Sept. 30 as a result of COVID-19.

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, said at best each airline “poorly managed its marketing of flights and workforce as more people are traveling, and, at worst, it failed to meet the intent of tax payer funding and prepare for the surge in travel that we are now witnessing.”

She also asked the airlines including Republic Airways and Allegiant Airlines for answers about their workforce.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR