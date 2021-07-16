Self-Claimed Youngest BTC Millionaire Introduces ‘Freedom Phone’ for Libertarians By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Self-Claimed Youngest BTC Millionaire Introduces ‘Freedom Phone’ for Libertarians
- A 22-year old investor introduced a smartphone called ‘Freedom phone’.
- The self-claimed youngest BTC investor seems to target Trump supporters.
- Skeptics on Twitter believe that it appears to be a white-labeled version of Umidigi.
On Wednesday, a 22-year old Bitcoin investor introduced a smartphone called ‘Freedom phone’ claiming it will let people use apps free-of-censorship.
Erik Finman, the self-claimed youngest Bitcoin millionaire shared a video pitch in a Tweet regarding the ‘Freedom Phone’.
Today I’m announcing the Freedom Phone.
This is the first major pushback on the Big Tech companies that attacked us – for just thinking different.
Complete with it’s own Uncensorable App Store & Privacy Features.
We’re finally taking back control. https://t.co/tOSnuxncfd pic.twitter.com/Hykp08ITCQ
