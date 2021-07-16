Self-Claimed Youngest BTC Millionaire Introduces ‘Freedom Phone’ for Libertarians By CoinQuora

  • A 22-year old investor introduced a smartphone called ‘Freedom phone’.
  • The self-claimed youngest BTC investor seems to target Trump supporters.
  • Skeptics on Twitter believe that it appears to be a white-labeled version of Umidigi.

On Wednesday, a 22-year old Bitcoin investor introduced a smartphone called ‘Freedom phone’ claiming it will let people use apps free-of-censorship.

Erik Finman, the self-claimed youngest Bitcoin millionaire shared a video pitch in a Tweet regarding the ‘Freedom Phone’.

