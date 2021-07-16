Renewable firms, oil majors among bidders in Scotland’s wind lease tender

Article content

LONDON — Renewable firms, oil majors and investors said they would bid into Scotland’s offshore wind leasing round which closed on Friday, signaling the huge demand globally for the rights to build new offshore wind farms.

Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind wind leasing tender is its first for a decade and is expected to lead to the development of around 10 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity, with much of this expected to use floating wind technology.

On Friday a consortium of SSE Renewables, Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation and Danish fund management company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) said they had made a joint bid, while oil and gas major Shell and Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power said on Friday they had also made a joint bid.