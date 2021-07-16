Renault vehicle sales start closing gap with 2019, Dacia shines

Article content

PARIS — French carmaker Renault on Friday reported a 18.7% increase in first-half vehicle sales though remained below pre-COVID-19 crisis levels.

The group like global peers is pushing into electric vehicles under Chief Executive Luca de Meo while trimming costs, including by focusing on fewer but more profitable ranges.

It said this strategy was starting to bear fruit amid a recovery in demand, although its latest figures reflect sales by volume only.

“In an environment still disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Renault Group sold 1,422,600 vehicles in the first half of 2021, up 18.7% on 2020, but down 24.2% on the first half of 2019,” the group said in a statement.