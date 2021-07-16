Puma raises 2021 outlook, prompted by strong second quarter By Reuters



FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016.



BERLIN (Reuters) – German sportswear company Puma raised its 2021 sales outlook on Friday, boosted by strong second quarter demand, especially in North America.

Puma said it now expects 2021 currency-adjusted sales to rise by at least 20%, up from its previous forecast of mid-teens sales growth for the year.

It also specified full-year operating profit guidance, now expecting earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) between 400 and 500 million euros ($472-590 million).

Second quarter currency-adjusted sales nearly doubled to 1.589 billion euros and EBIT swung to a profit of around 109 million euros, Puma said.

($1 = 0.8472 euros)