Proactive news headlines including The Parent Company, Byrna Technologies, Nomad Royalty and Fobi AI

New York , July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) joins the Financial Data and Technology Association for open banking advocacy click here

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd (TSE:NSR) (OTCQX:NSRXF) reveals preliminary 2Q revenue of US$4.6M on 2,577 gold equivalent ounces sold click here

The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) launching new cannabis delivery hub in San Diego utilizing Caliva’s platform click here

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) (CSE:BYRN) prices its $52.5M upsized equity offering click here

Fobi AI Inc (CVE:FOBI) (OTCQB:FOBIF) executes several pilot tests and has 10.42M in funding as it plans to uplist to major exchange click here

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) boss to sell small portion of company shares via automatic securities disposition plan click here

Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS) to debut its new US retail sports betting platform at National Indian Gaming Association Trade Show in Las Vegas click here

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) subsidiary Vayu Aerospace conducts successfully airframes demonstration for energy and mining customers click here

Leede Jones Gable looking forward to final data from Revive Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Bucillamine coronavirus trial click here

