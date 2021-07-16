Pembina Declines to Raise Offer in Battle Over Inter Pipeline

Article content (Bloomberg) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. said it wasn’t going to sweeten its bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd. one day after a new hostile offer for Canada’s fourth-largest midstream company was made by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP as the takeover battle intensifies. The Canadian pipeline company doesn’t intend to increase or change the 0.5 common Pembina shares offered under its proposed acquisition of all common shares of Inter Pipeline, it said in a statement on Friday.

Article content “Pembina believes that its strategic combination with Inter Pipeline is extremely compelling from an immediate and long-term value perspective and believes shareholders should vote in favour of the transaction,” the company said. Pembina is standing its ground after Brookfield Infrastructure said it’s increasing the cash component of its offer on July 15 by 2.6% to C$20 ($15.86) for each share of Inter Pipeline, or 0.25 of a Brookfield Infrastructure share, in another push to break up Pembina’s friendly, all-stock takeover. That increased Brookfield Infrastructure’s hostile offer to C$8.6 billion. In a statement on Friday, Inter Pipeline said it stands by comments it issued the prior day, when the company said no formal revised offer had been made by Brookfield and shareholders needn’t take action yet.