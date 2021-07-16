PayPal Removes Annual Limit For Crypto Purchases By CoinQuora



PayPal Removes Annual Limit For Crypto Purchases



PayPal removes its annual crypto purchase limit.

It also increased the weekly crypto purchase limit from $20,000 to $100,000.

The payments platform hopes to offer its users more flexibility in buying cryptos.

Seeing great results from opening crypto purchases on its platform, PayPal has made the decision to increase the weekly limit for users on purchasing cryptos. More so, it has also completely removed the annual limit.

The payments giant had an annual purchase limit of $50,000. This cap is now gone. Users are now treated to the chance of buying as many cryptos as they wish. However, the weekly purchase limit is still in effect.

Users on the platform can now buy up to $100,000 crypto per week. This is a 5x increase from the previous weekly limit of $20,000. Still, any crypto purchase made by any user on the platform must be at a minimum of $1.

Note that this still only applies to the PayPal users living in the US. This is no surprise as the purchase of cryptocurrencies on the

