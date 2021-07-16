Over 20% of Ethereum’s supply is controlled by just 10 wallets By BTC Peers

Over 20% of Ethereum’s supply is controlled by just 10 wallets
Amid the current crypto market slump, whales have continued to accumulate the second-largest cryptocurrency. The top 10 Ethereum wallets now hold a whopping 20.5% of the asset’s total supply.
According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, these big-money players took profit by offloading their stash when Ethereum soared to its all-time high of $4,400 in mid-May. At that time, whale wallets accounted for an estimated 18.4% of Ethereum’s circulating supply.
