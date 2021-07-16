Olympics-COVID case found at athletes’ village, raising fears ahead of Games

Article content

TOKYO — A person has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes’ village, organizers said on Saturday, adding to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organizing the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person’s nationality, citing privacy concerns.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)