Oil declines, heading for biggest weekly drop in months

Article content TOKYO/SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly drop since at least May as expectations of more supplies spooked investors, with OPEC likely to add output to meet a potential revival in demand as more countries recover from the pandemic. Brent crude for September was down 37 cents at $73.10 a barrel by 0650 GMT, heading for a 3.2% fall this week after two days of heavy declines. This will mark Brent’s biggest weekly drop since May. U.S. crude for August fell 35 cents to $71.30 a barrel, on track for a decline of more than 4% this week, its largest weekly drop since March.

Article content Discussions on supply policy within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, a group called OPEC+, ended without agreement this month after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) objected to extending the output policy beyond April 2022. Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached a compromise this week, paving the way for OPEC+ to finalize an agreement that would allow more supply into the market. “All signs indicate that OPEC+ is heading for a potential compromise agreement that will allow the UAE to secure a baseline adjustment,” RBC Capital analysts said in a note. “Other producers will undoubtedly seek similar treatment and potentially prolong the deliberations heading into the August ministerial meeting.