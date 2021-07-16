Nickel scales nearly 5-month high on strong demand, steel prices

Article content

Nickel prices climbed on Friday to their highest in nearly five months, tracking strong gains in stainless steel, while demand for the metal remained solid amid tight supply.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 2.3% to $19,205 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 25.

The most-traded August nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 3.1% to 142,950 yuan ($22,110.34) a tonne, a level unseen since Feb. 26.

While nickel demand for electric vehicle batteries is forecast to climb in the coming years, stainless steel still accounts for the bulk of the metal’s consumption.