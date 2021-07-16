Netflix fires three executives for criticising bosses on Slack: “Only say things about fellow employees that you say to their face”

Netflix has reportedly fired three senior film marketing executives for venting about upper-level management on Slack,The Hollywood Reporter has said.

Sources purportedly told the outlet that those dismissed represent about half of the streaming giant’s staff at that level.

Jonathan Helfgot, Vice President of marketing for Netflix Original Films, was said to be reluctant to drop the high level executives despite being mentioned in the messages himself, The Reporter says.

A webpage on Netflix’s official jobs website outlines how employees are expected to “only say things about fellow employees that you say to their face” under the subheading “integrity”.

“This attribute is one of the hardest for new people to believe — and to learn to practice,” the company writes on the page.

“In most situations, both social and work, those who consistently say what they really think about people are quickly isolated and banished.”

In this circumstance, The Reporter said that a whistleblower discovered months’ worth of messages from the marketing executives and reported them.

“Their culture is all about transparency and giving feedback,” a source told the outlet. “It would make sense that there should be no need for private conversation.”

The Independent has reached out to Netflix for further comment.