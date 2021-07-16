Most JGB yields rise; traders shrug off BOJ growth forecast

Article content

TOKYO — Yields on most Japanese government bonds rose from multi-month lows on Friday, while investors appeared to have shrugged off Bank of Japan’s decision to leave stimulus settings unchanged.

The central bank cut this fiscal year’s growth forecast on Friday, but maintained its view the economy was headed for a moderate recovery, a sign monetary policy will be in a holding pattern for some time.

JGB yields gained following a retreat in U.S. Treasuries on anticipation that the Federal Reserve will continue to support the economic recovery with its own stimulus.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.020%, after matching its lowest level since early January on Thursday, while 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08 point to 152.26, with a trading volume of 24,421 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.395%, climbing off the lowest level since late December, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.640%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.705%.

Two-year JGBs were untraded, with the yield was at minus 0.130%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)