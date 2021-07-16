Molson Coors Gains On Reinstating Dividend, Reaffirming Outlook By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – Molson Coors (NYSE:) stock rose more than 2% Friday after the company announced a number of steps to cheer investors.
The company reinstated its practice of paying regular dividends and announced a payout of 34 cents per share with September 17 record date.
The brewer had suspended dividend in May last year because of the uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company also repaid $1 billion in debt, using a combination of cash and commercial paper.
The maker of Vizzy seltzer and Creemore Springs beer also reaffirmed its outlook for full year 2021.
It sees net sales rising in mid-single digit and underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be approximately flat.
For the year ended December, Molson reported net sales of $9.65 billion and underlying Ebitda of $2.13 billion
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.