Michael Saylor doesn’t think Bitcoin is ‘going to be currency in the US ever’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
21

Michael Saylor doesn’t think Bitcoin is ‘going to be currency in the US ever’

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor thinks that is more like digital property than digital currency.

He was speaking on the July 15 edition of the “Coin Stories” podcast with host Natalie Brunell. Asked if he thought that Bitcoin was a threat to the U.S. dollar Saylor replied: