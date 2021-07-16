Mexico regrets U.S. judge’s decision on DACA

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign in support of DACA Dreamers lies at the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court after the court declined to hear a Trump administration challenge to California’s sanctuary laws, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican government regrets the decision by a U.S. judge that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program violated U.S. law when it was created, a senior foreign ministry official said on Friday.

The judge’s decision blocked the U.S. government from approving any new DACA applications.

Roberto Velasco, a senior foreign ministry official, said on Twitter that Mexico would continue to provide consular protection and assistance to Mexican DACA beneficiaries.

