Malaysia is literally crushing thousands of illegal Bitcoin miners By Cointelegraph

Authorities in Malaysia destroyed more than $1.2 million worth of mining rigs after they were confiscated for operating illegally.

In a video posted today from local news outlet DayakDaily, police in the city of Miri on the island of Borneo and the Sarawak Energy company arranged for a steamroller to run over 1,069 Bitcoin (BTC) miners. The rigs were reportedly confiscated from residents of Malaysia attempting to illegally mine the cryptocurrency using stolen electricity between February and April.