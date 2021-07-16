Las Vegas strip club now accepts Bitcoin payments By BTC Peers



© Reuters. Las Vegas strip club now accepts Bitcoin payments



Crazy Horse 3, a strip club in the Las Vegas district, has announced its plans to accept as payment for some of its services.

The new payment option will be facilitated by OpenNode, a payment processor powered by Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. The move will allow customers of the world-renowned “Gentlemen’s club” to purchase VIP bottle packages via the club’s website.

For a start, the Bitcoin payment option will be available for only bottle service. There are, however, plans to accept the cryptocurrency for other services such as food and beverages, retail, admission, lap dances, and entertainment tipping.

The strip club, which is located close to the Allegiant Stadium, is an attraction for global tourists who travel in for conventions, concerts, and sporting events.

Accepting Bitcoin is undoubtedly a welcome development for these international guests who will not need their debit/credit cards to make fast payments. It also improves customer care services, especially for technology-inclined clients. Crazy Horse 3 publicist, Lindsay (NYSE:) Feldman, said:

Crazy Horse 3 is committed to innovating the modern-day guest experience and as leaders of the Las Vegas entertainment industry. We are embracing the opportunity to accept Bitcoin as a way to deliver convenience, first-class hospitality and an added level of anonymity for our guests.

Moreover, the discreet nature of cryptocurrencies makes them a perfect payment option in the adult entertainment business.

Continue reading on BTC Peers