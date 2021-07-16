Kenyan electoral commission nominee clamors for blockchain voting By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

Kenyan electoral commission nominee clamors for blockchain voting

Justus Abonyo, former chair of Kenya’s Social Democratic Party and current candidate for commissioner of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), has called for the adoption of blockchain voting.

According to a report by Kenyan news outlet, The Star, Abonyo spoke of this while appearing before the selection committee overseeing the appointment of IEBC commissioners at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Thursday.