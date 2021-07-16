Kansas City Southern quarterly revenue rises 37% By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A wagon of a freight train of the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway Company is pictured in Toluca, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo
(Reuters) – U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) reported a 37% jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher freight volumes and fuel surcharges.
Revenue rose to $749.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $547.9 million a year earlier.
Kansas City has agreed to be taken over by Canadian National Railway Co for $33.6 billion and the planned merger is being scrutinized by regulatory authorities.
