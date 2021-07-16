Judge allows Ripple to depose SEC official who decided ETH is not a security By Cointelegraph

Judge allows Ripple to depose SEC official who decided ETH is not a security
San-Francisco-based fintech firm has notched up another small victory in its ongoing battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Netburn has denied the SEC’s motion to suppress the deposition of the former director of the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, William Hinman, in a ruling in New York on Thursday.
