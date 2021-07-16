Joe Biden Thirst Trap Photo On Instagram, Reactions

Is it a national security risk to refer to the President as “daddy?”
Earlier this week, the White House invited popstar Olivia Rodrigo to speak at a lunchtime press briefing in an effort to encourage young people to get vaccinated.
Ahead of her arrival, President Joe Biden (or his team) posted a throwback pic of Joe with the caption, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”
“I’m in!” Olivia Rodrigo innocently commented.
Everything thereafter was anything but innocent. In fact, this is pretty much a live cam on everyone looking at young Joe Biden:
Some commenters pointed out that Biden’s social media manager deserves a raise for getting all of our… ehem… attention in such a flirty manner.
While others considered the lengths the White House is willing to go to get young people poked. I mean, using the Presidents sex appeal? Whew. The dedication.
But most others are proving that even a glass of water won’t quench true thirst.
I mean, y’all are really wildin’ out (and I love it.)
The throwback has over 23,700 comments, and most are more than tongue-in-cheek. If you want a laugh, or to see others who are just as thirsty as you are, I highly recommend scrolling. Click here to enjoy!
