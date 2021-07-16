Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.98% By Investing.com



© Reuters Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.98%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chiyoda Corp. (T:), which rose 7.09% or 31.0 points to trade at 468.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) added 3.49% or 180.0 points to end at 5340.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 3.03% or 105.0 points to 3565.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 12.96% or 1363.0 points to trade at 9157.0 at the close. Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) declined 4.83% or 40.0 points to end at 788.0 and Z Holdings Corp (T:) was down 2.78% or 16.4 points to 574.4.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1768 to 1674 and 305 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.87.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.27% or 0.19 to $71.46 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.23% or 0.17 to hit $73.30 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.35% or 6.35 to trade at $1822.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.23% to 110.11, while EUR/JPY rose 0.14% to 129.95.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 92.698.