Italian presidency says struggling to reach common ground on G20 climate position

MILAN — Italy is struggling to reach agreement on a joint statement over climate commitments among G20 countries days before a summit it will chair next week, the Italian energy transition minister said on Friday.

Italy, this year’s president of the Group of 20 rich and emerging nations, hosts the G20 meeting on the environment, climate and energy which kicks off in the southern city of Naples on Thursday.

Cingolani, picked as minister by Mario Draghi earlier this year, said different levels of economic development around the world made it hard to find common ground on climate commitments.