Is Sprout Social a Buy for the Second Half of 2021? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

© Reuters. Is Sprout Social a Buy for the Second Half of 2021?

Social media management software provider Sprout Social’s (SPT) impressive revenue growth and customer-base expansion have excited investors. However, considering the competitive digital marketing landscape, given that the company is nowhere near being profitable, is its stock a good bet now? Read on to learn more.Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:) is an online social media management tools operator that offers cloud software, contact management, and communication tools to businesses worldwide. The Chicago-based concern’s ability to secure a record number of net-new customers and expand integrations with social commerce leaders have helped SPT’s stock gain 29.6% over the past three months.

But the stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $82.60, 13.7% below its 52-week high of $95.75.

Although increasing social media usage and the company’s aggressive investments have driven its total ARR up 38% year-over-year to $172.0 million in its last reported quarter, SPT’s losses have expanded significantly. So, until the company shows a path to profitability in an increasingly competitive landscape, we think it could be a risky bet.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR