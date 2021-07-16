Is Galectin Therapeutics a Good Cancer Stock to Own? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

© Reuters. Is Galectin Therapeutics a Good Cancer Stock to Own?

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) is a leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins to treat fibrosis and cancer. The company has made solid progress in developing its leading drug candidate, Belapectin, for the treatment of melanoma and head and neck cancer. However, given that the products in GALT’s pipeline are still far from ready for commercialization, is it worth betting on the stock now? Read on.Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), which is based in Norcross, Ga., develops therapies for treating cancer, fibrotic and other diseases. Its product candidates include NAVIGATE for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis and cancer, which is in its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, and Galectin-3 inhibitor for the treatment of liver fibrosis, which is in Phase III clinical trials.

Closing yesterday’s session at $2.59, the stock is trading 54.6% below its all-time high. Also, the stock has declined 26% over the past month and 6.8% over the past year. GALT is currently trading lower than its $3.65 and $2.82 respective 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which indicates a downtrend.

While recent positive results from GALT’s phase I clinical trial of Belapectin, in combination with KEYTRUDA, have garnered significant investor attention, given that its leading drug candidates are still in clinical trials, we believe it will take some time for the company to begin generating revenues and profit.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR