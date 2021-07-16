Investors lap up Zomato’s India IPO with bids of $46 billion

Article content MUMBAI — A stock offering by Indian food delivery startup Zomato drew bids worth $46.3 billion as it was more than 38 times oversubscribed on Friday, signaling investors were bullish about the fast-growing sector. The $1.3 billion IPO of Zomato, which is backed by China’s Ant Group, was the first in India’s food delivery sector. It was priced at 72 to 76 rupees per share, giving it a valuation of up to $7.98 billion. Big institutional investors also placed major bets, with the subscription for their category at 52 times the shares on offer, stock exchange data after subscriptions closed on Friday showed.

Article content “There is insane demand and a lot of excitement,” said Jimeet Modi, founder of Indian brokerage Samco Securities. “Retail investors are looking at this from a listing gains point of view.” Investors are placing bets on Zomato even though it flagged in its IPO draft prospectus that its costs and losses would continue to rise as it ramps up investments. Before the IPO opened this week, Zomato raised $562 million from 186 big financial investors, including marquee names such as Tiger Global, BlackRock, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. The Zomato IPO comes when India’s markets are near their all-time highs and there is growing interest from digital companies to list on bourses. Alibaba-backed financial payments app Paytm on Friday filed draft papers in India for a $2.2 billion IPO, while Walmart’s e-commerce giant Flipkart is also planning one.