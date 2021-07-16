Inflows into U.S. bond funds dip on inflation jitters, Lipper finds

Article content

Money inflows into U.S. bond funds fell in the week to July 14 after data showing higher inflation reinforced expectations the Fed may raise its interest rates soon.

Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bonds received a net inflow of $4.8 billion in the week, a 45% drop compared with the previous week.

This week’s data from U.S. Labor Department showed the consumer price index rose by the most in 13 years in June.

U.S. high-yield bonds witnessed outflows worth $1.6 billion, the most in four weeks.