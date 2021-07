Article content

BENGALURU — SoftBank-backed Indian digital payments startup Paytm has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 166 billion rupees ($2.23 billion), draft papers submitted to the country’s market regulator showed on Friday. ($1 = 74.5140 Indian rupees)

