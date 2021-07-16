India’s April-June oil imports up 11.7% y/y – sources

Article content

NEW DELHI — India’s oil imports in April-June, the first quarter of this fiscal year, stood

at 4.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, a growth of 11.7% from a year earlier when local fuel demand collapsed

due to a COVID-induced nation-wide lockdown, the data showed.

The following table shows India’s imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in ‘000 bpd.

Region/Cou June May %Chg June Chg Jan-Jun Jan-June % chg April-Jun April-Jun % chg yr/yr

ntry 2021 2021 m/m 2020 yr/yr 2021 2020 yr/yr e 2021 e 2020