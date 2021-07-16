Indian shares open at record highs on metals, pharma boost

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares opened at all-time highs on Friday, boosted by metal and pharma stocks, with benchmark indexes set to log their first weekly gain in three.

By 0400 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.21% each at 15,957.70 and 53,270.24, respectively. For the week so far, both the indexes are up more than 1%.

IT services firm Wipro Ltd’s opened at a record high after the company’s June-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates. Shares are currently up 0.8% at 580.30 rupees.