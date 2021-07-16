India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.01% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.01%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.01%, while the index fell 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:), which rose 3.26% or 150.30 points to trade at 4757.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) added 2.99% or 15.70 points to end at 541.15 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) was up 1.82% or 130.50 points to 7320.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.34% or 34.75 points to trade at 1005.00 at the close. Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.88% or 50.25 points to end at 2617.25 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was down 1.65% or 213.25 points to 12745.70.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.94% to 541.00, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.95% to settle at 7331.40 and Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.77% to close at 1278.30.

The worst performers were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.38% to 1004.90 in late trade, Infosys Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.60% to settle at 1555.00 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.56% to 12754.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 860 to 832 and 34 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1699 rose and 1352 declined, while 135 ended unchanged.

Shares in Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.26% or 150.30 to 4757.60. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 1.82% or 130.50 to 7320.15. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.95% or 139.95 to 7331.40. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.77% or 22.20 to 1278.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 4.60% to 11.7050 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.33% or 6.10 to $1822.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.28% or 0.20 to hit $71.85 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.23% or 0.17 to trade at $73.64 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.06% to 74.584, while EUR/INR rose 0.01% to 88.0530.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 92.672.