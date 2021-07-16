How boomer parents can decide if they should help their children with a million-dollar mortgage

The key to getting it right is two-fold: proper planning and honest, upfront conversations between you and your children Photo by Chloe Cushman/National Post illustration files

Article content Your millennial-aged children are looking to get into the red-hot housing market. Interest rates are at an all-time low, but they are looking at $1 million in mortgage debt given that Canada boasts some of the most expensive real estate in the world. As a boomer parent with potentially decades of retirement ahead of you, what do you do?

Article content The traditional approach, at least in Anglo Saxon culture, has been a lot like the deal between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles: you have to be patient and wait when it comes to passing on the family jewels, and if that means ascending the throne when you are 75, so be it. But like so many things that have been upended by the pandemic, conventional approaches to inheritance, estate planning and inter-generational wealth transfer are being reimagined. The intensive run-up in real estate prices, for one, has fundamentally altered peoples’ wealth profile, debt load and liquidity. That, combined with the pandemic-inspired YOLO mood, has fuelled fresh thinking around inheritances. The key to getting it right is two-fold: proper planning and honest, upfront conversations between you and your children.

Article content Increasingly, we are seeing parents who want to help their kids now, when they know it can actually make the difference in affording a new home or contributing to their grandchildren’s university education. Indeed, gifting money, either as a lump sum or over a series of years, has a number of benefits compared to the traditional inheritance route. It means a lighter debt load for the kids, and with no taxes on gifts — compared to the costly probate process — more money staying in the family rather than going to the Canada Revenue Agency. But while there are many benefits to gifting, there are also many considerations, which is why proper planning is so important. Giving $200,000 towards your child’s mortgage, without ensuring that you can actually afford it, can actually cause more stress down the line, especially if it means you end up having to move in with your kids when you are 85 (a common fear for both parents and children).

Article content How do you know if you can afford it? By definition, any gift should be money you truly will not need. The rule of thumb is you should be able to live on 70 per cent of your pre-retirement income, but in order to account for different “what if” scenarios, we advise assuming you will need 100 per cent of that income to maintain the same standard of living. Photo by Chloe Cushman/National Post Illustration files And those what-if scenarios have changed with the pandemic. We estimate about one-third of our clients have bought a second or third property over the past 16 months — a condo downtown or a cottage up north — either as an investment or a lifestyle change. That means parents at or near retirement have to consider their own additional debt load and costs, which range from the possibility of rising interest rates to definites such as maintenance and additional property taxes.

Article content Then there is the retirement home to think about. There is now an enhanced focus on ensuring the quality of care and amenities are high, which can also prove very costly, and, therefore, need to be an important part of the planning considerations. Once you have a plan in place and are clear on what you can afford, then you can consider gifting. That’s where the second stage of the process comes in. All too often, discussing money and inheritance is a difficult, even taboo, topic that is not brought up in polite company. Parents fear imposing or making their children feel that they need help, while children don’t want to be a financial drain on their parents, or they worry the money may come with strings attached. That’s exactly the case with one of our clients, a 65-year-old mother of two daughters, one of whom is looking to move to a new home, while the other wants to add an extension to her house. Both daughters could benefit from a financial gift, but they are reluctant to accept any support, worried their mother will not have the means to afford a retirement home later on and will expect, as a quid pro quo, to move in with them.

