Honda CEO says willing to form alliance to make electrification profitable By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Honda Motor new CEO Toshihiro Mibe attends his inaugural news conference in Tokyo, Japan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co’s chief executive said on Friday the Japanese automaker was willing to form new alliances to make electrification profitable.
“If through an alliance Honda can accomplish early what it should aim to be, then we’d be willing to form an alliance,” Toshihiro Mibe said at a press roundtable, when asked how he envisions global alliances on electrification.
Honda has said the company aims to increase its ratio of electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) to 100% of all sales by 2040.
