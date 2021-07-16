Here’s 2 ways clever pro traders spot crypto and stock price reversals By Cointelegraph

Here’s 2 ways clever pro traders spot crypto and stock price reversals
Trading in the direction of the trend is one of the best ways to be profitable. If traders learn to spot a new trend early, it provides an opportunity to buy with a good risk to reward ratio. In addition to identifying a trend, traders should also be able to recognize when it has reversed direction.
While several patterns signal a possible trend change, one of the easiest to spot is the double bottom pattern. This can help traders change their strategy when the trend reverses direction from bearish to bullish.
