Harmony announces $1M hackathon aimed at merging traditional finance and DeFi By Cointelegraph

Harmony announces $1M hackathon aimed at merging traditional finance and DeFi
The Harmony blockchain has opened registration for a hackathon starting next month with more than $1 million in seed funding and prizes for participants.
In a Thursday announcement on Twitter, Harmony said the hackathon would be focused on bringing in more people from traditional finance for challenges bridging their fields and decentralized finance. The protocol said there would be four challenges in each category of social wallets and keyless security, cross-chain and trustless bridges, and cross-border with fintech integration.
