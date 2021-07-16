GSK seeks to expand England R&D facility with new $550-million plan By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility, Britain October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
(Reuters) – Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) on Friday laid out plans to set up a new life sciences campus within its R&D site in Stevenage, England, raising 400 million pounds ($552.76 million) through the sale of some land at the facility.
The drugmaker said it expects to select a developer from the private sector later this year, and will begin work on the project in 2022.
($1 = 0.7236 pounds)
