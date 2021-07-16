GSK drug shows promise in treating anemia in kidney disease patients

Article content

GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Friday its anemia drug for patients with kidney disease succeeded in late-stage experimental trials, marking an important milestone for the British drugmaker as it bolsters its pipeline of new drugs.

The drug, daprodustat, belongs to a new class of medicines that works by copying the body’s response to hypoxia, or low oxygen levels, and boosts production of red blood cells by mimicking the body’s response to high altitude.

GSK said results from five late stage studies showed the drug improved hemoglobin levels in patients who had not received any standard care, and helped maintain the levels in those who did.