GM’s China venture to recall 1.44 mln cars over engine issue

BEIJING — SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors Co’s China joint venture with SAIC Motor and a smaller company, will recall 1.44 million cars under Wuling and Baojun brands in China due to an engine component issue, China’s market regulator said.

The Liuzhou-based joint venture also sells Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, the top-selling electric vehicle in the world’s biggest car market.

A representative for the venture did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing)