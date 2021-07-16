GM’s China venture to recall 1.44 million cars over engine issue By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors Co (NYSE:)’s China joint venture with SAIC Motor and a smaller company, will recall 1.44 million cars under Wuling and Baojun brands in China due to an engine component issue, China’s market regulator said.

The Liuzhou-based joint venture also sells Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, the top-selling electric vehicle in the world’s biggest car market.

A representative for the venture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

