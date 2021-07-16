Gigi Hadid And NYC Model Twitter Exchange

Ironically, it wasn’t until Nanga was frantically searching Zara for a replacement outfit to wear to dinner with her boyfriend’s family that she was approached by three young girls. “These little girls tap my shoulder and then they run away,” Nanga said. “And then they walk up again and say, ‘Excuse me, but you were posted on Gigi Hadid’s story.'”

This is literally how I found out! two girls walked up to me at the Zara when I was about to change my outfit😭 https://t.co/o5C9FdkUvD

@selfiedump / Via Twitter: @seIfiedump

“They showed me their phone and then I swiped down and saw her [Gigi’s] verification symbol, and I was like, ‘Holy, fucking, shit.'”