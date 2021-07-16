Germany’s Jan-May oil imports drop by 11.4% year on year

Article content

FRANKFURT — German crude oil imports in January through May fell 11.4% year on year as the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns hit industry, official data showed on Friday.

Oil volumes in the five months under review fell to 31 million tonnes from 35 million in the same months of 2020, statistics from the BAFA foreign trade office showed.

Russia accounted for 34.5% of Germany’s oil imports in the period, followed by 20.2% from the British and Norwegian North Sea, while imports from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) contributed 15.9%.