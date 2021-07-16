Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.57% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.57%, while the index fell 0.24%, and the index fell 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vonovia SE (DE:), which rose 1.21% or 0.70 points to trade at 58.52 at the close. Meanwhile, E.ON SE (DE:) added 0.96% or 0.099 points to end at 10.387 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.57% or 1.15 points to 204.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.90% or 0.950 points to trade at 31.755 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.97% or 0.205 points to end at 10.210 and Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.91% or 1.395 points to 71.720.

The top performers on the MDAX were Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which rose 2.03% to 130.500, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was up 2.01% to settle at 172.500 and Duerr AG (DE:) which gained 1.88% to close at 34.740.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.29% to 34.860 in late trade, Kion Group AG (DE:) which lost 2.46% to settle at 88.00 and GEA Group AG (DE:) which was down 2.39% to 34.500 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which rose 13.32% to 27.220, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was up 2.01% to settle at 172.500 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 1.66% to close at 29.42.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.29% to 34.860 in late trade, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.90% to settle at 31.755 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 1.63% to 43.360 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 407 to 287 and 66 ended unchanged.

Shares in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.01% or 3.400 to 172.500. Shares in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.01% or 3.400 to 172.500.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.22% to 18.58.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.77% or 14.15 to $1814.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.53% or 0.38 to hit $72.03 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.42% or 0.31 to trade at $73.78 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1813, while EUR/GBP rose 0.33% to 0.8568.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 92.632.

