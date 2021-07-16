France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.51% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 0.51%, while the index fell 0.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which rose 3.31% or 2.33 points to trade at 72.71 at the close. Meanwhile, Atos SE (PA:) added 1.95% or 0.80 points to end at 41.83 and Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) was up 1.52% or 0.39 points to 26.08 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 3.52% or 0.93 points to trade at 25.48 at the close. Societe Generale SA (PA:) declined 2.50% or 0.62 points to end at 24.14 and Stellantis NV (PA:) was down 1.95% or 0.31 points to 15.70.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which rose 6.27% to 6.53, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which was up 3.31% to settle at 72.71 and Aeroports de Paris SA (PA:) which gained 3.17% to close at 107.45.

The worst performers were CGG SA (PA:) which was down 4.78% to 0.589 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 4.68% to settle at 6.48 and Eramet SA (PA:) which was down 3.93% to 62.30 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 300 to 263 and 94 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.88% or 16.15 to $1812.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.52% or 0.37 to hit $72.02 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.42% or 0.31 to trade at $73.78 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.02% to 1.1810, while EUR/GBP rose 0.33% to 0.8568.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.662.

