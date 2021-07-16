Ford recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co said on Friday it was recalling about 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs worldwide for a steering issue linked to reports of six injuries in North America.
The recall covers 2013-2017 model year vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that could cause a fractured rear suspension toe link, which could significantly diminish steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.
