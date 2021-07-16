Florence Pugh Photos Over The Years

Not gonna lie — I want Florence Pugh’s wardrobe. 👀
Florence Pugh stars as Yelena in Marvel’s brand-new movie Black Widow, and fans are *rightfully* obsessed with her.
From Little Women to Midsommar, the English actor has had plenty of memorable roles over the years — and I, for one, can’t wait for what’s to come (cough, cough, Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Styles).
So, whether you’re a new Florence fan or you’ve been a fan from the start, here are 17 photos over the years that might just make you love her even more:
1.
Florence Pugh in 2013:
2.
Florence Pugh in 2014:
3.
Florence Pugh in 2014:
4.
Florence Pugh in 2015:
5.
Florence Pugh in 2015:
6.
Florence Pugh in 2016:
7.
Florence Pugh in 2017:
8.
Florence Pugh in 2017:
9.
Florence Pugh in 2018:
10.
Florence Pugh in 2019:
11.
Florence Pugh in 2019:
12.
Florence Pugh in 2019:
TBH, the whole cast is giving royalty.
13.
Florence Pugh in 2020:
14.
Florence Pugh in 2020:
15.
Florence Pugh in 2020:
16.
Florence Pugh in 2021:
17.
Florence Pugh in 2021:
WHEW, let’s face it — Florence has been killin’ it for years!!!
Which Florence Pugh era is your fave? Let us know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!