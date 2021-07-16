Home Entertainment Florence Pugh Photos Over The Years

Florence Pugh Photos Over The Years

Bradly Lamb
Not gonna lie — I want Florence Pugh’s wardrobe. 👀

Florence Pugh stars as Yelena in Marvel’s brand-new movie Black Widow, and fans are *rightfully* obsessed with her.


Jay Maidment / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

From Little Women to Midsommar, the English actor has had plenty of memorable roles over the years — and I, for one, can’t wait for what’s to come (cough, cough, Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Styles).

So, whether you’re a new Florence fan or you’ve been a fan from the start, here are 17 photos over the years that might just make you love her even more:

1.

Florence Pugh in 2013:


Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images

Florence worked the red carpet in all black at The London Critics Circle Film Awards.

2.

Florence Pugh in 2014:


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Florence attended a screening of The Falling with costar Maisie Williams and director Carol Morley. (Can we talk about this jumpsuit???)

3.

Florence Pugh in 2014:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Here’s Florence at the BFI London Film Festival Awards. I’m very much here for the fishtail braid. 

4.

Florence Pugh in 2015:


Ian Gavan / Getty Images

And here she is at the London gala screening of The Falling — looking as elegant as ever.

5.

Florence Pugh in 2015:


Fred Duval / FilmMagic / Getty images

Florence kept it casual and cool at The London Critics Circle Awards nominations.

6.

Florence Pugh in 2016:


David M. Benett / Getty Images

Florence attended The London Evening Standard British Film Awards, serving us Little Women vibes with the braided updo. 

7.

Florence Pugh in 2017:


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The next year, Florence switched things up and went for dark hair, and TBH, it’s a look.

8.

Florence Pugh in 2017:


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

That same year, Florence won Best Actress for her role in Lady Macbeth and clearly didn’t hold back the excitement. Super cute!!!

9.

Florence Pugh in 2018:


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Florence switched up her look again with a lighter and shorter ‘do at the London Film Critics Circle Awards.

10.

Florence Pugh in 2019:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Queen Florence graced us with her presence at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of La Belle Époque

11.

Florence Pugh in 2019:


Jim Spellman / Getty Images

Florence gave ~boho vibes~ at a New York screening for the one and only Midsommar.

12.

Florence Pugh in 2019:


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Here she is giving us ✨royalty✨ at the world premiere of Little Women.

TBH, the whole cast is giving royalty.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Here’s Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen all serving. Bye.

13.

Florence Pugh in 2020:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Florence had tons of glitz and glam at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

14.

Florence Pugh in 2020:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Later that year, Florence gave us this iconic tiered dress at the Oscars.

15.

Florence Pugh in 2020:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And she shined at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

16.

Florence Pugh in 2021:


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Florence showed off purple ombre hair at the Black Widow (!!!) UK film premiere in London.

17.

Florence Pugh in 2021:


Stephane Cardinale / Corbis / Getty Images

And Florence gave us ~fashun~ and ~color~ at Paris Fashion Week in early July. 

WHEW, let’s face it — Florence has been killin’ it for years!!!

Which Florence Pugh era is your fave? Let us know in the comments below!

