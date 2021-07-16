European new car sales rise 13% year-on-year in June

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen cars are lined up for sale at a car shop in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
BERLIN (Reuters) – European car registrations surged in June, rising for the fourth month in row, industry data showed on Friday, as sales continued to recover from the low level reported last year when coronavirus restrictions shut car dealerships across Europe.
New passenger car registrations rose by 13.3% year-on-year to 1,282,503 vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.